The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.
The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.40.
INJURIES: Cubs: Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).
