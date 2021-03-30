The Angels went 16-15 on their home field in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.
The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team last season while averaging 8.9 hits per game.
INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip).
White Sox: Jimmy Cordero: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.