Oakland Athletics (64-48, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (60-51, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 3.84 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (8-8, 3.07 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland match up to begin a three-game series.

The Cubs are 39-18 in home games. Chicago has hit 171 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 26, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Athletics are 27-25 on the road. Oakland has hit 175 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Matt Chapman leads the club with 24, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 60 extra base hits and is batting .288. Jason Heyward is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .515. Marcus Semien is 13-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .217 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.