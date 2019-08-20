San Francisco Giants (63-62, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (66-58, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (3-7, 5.77 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-4, 3.69 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Quintana. Quintana pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Cubs are 41-19 in home games. Chicago has hit 194 home runs this season, eleventh in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 34-29 away from home. San Francisco has slugged .405 this season. Evan Longoria leads the club with a .451 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Cubs with 28 home runs and is slugging .485. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-40 with a double, five home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 17 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 7-3, .296 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Steve Cishek: (hip), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.