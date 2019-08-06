Oakland Athletics (64-49, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-51, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (9-7, 4.04 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (9-7, 3.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Cubs are 40-18 in home games. Chicago has hit 175 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 28, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Athletics are 27-26 on the road. Oakland has hit 178 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads the team with 24, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Rowan Wick earned his second victory and Baez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Blake Treinen took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 62 extra base hits and is batting .290. Nicholas Castellanos is 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .510. Marcus Semien is 14-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: day-to-day (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: 10-day IL (knee), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.