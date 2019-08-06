Chicago White Sox (49-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-4, 6.43 ERA) Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-8, 4.68 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox will square off in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Tigers are 14-29 against the rest of their division. The Detroit offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Cabrera leads the team with an average of .283.

The White Sox are 24-23 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Abreu leads them with 23, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is batting .265. Niko Goodrum is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 45 extra base hits and has 77 RBIs. Tim Anderson is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (cervical strain), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.