Chicago White Sox (17-21, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-23, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Chicago and Toronto are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Blue Jays are 8-12 in home games. The Toronto pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The White Sox are 9-11 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.29. Ivan Nova leads the team with a 6.29 earned run average. The White Sox won the last meeting 7-2. Nova recorded his second victory and Charlie Tilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Stroman took his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .470. Eric Sogard is 5-for-28 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 44 hits and is batting .319. James McCann is 11-for-25 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .191 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.