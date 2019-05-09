Chicago White Sox (16-19, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (19-16, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Manny Banuelos (2-1, 5.96 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Cleveland and Chicago will play on Thursday at Progressive Field.

The Indians are 5-9 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland is hitting a collective batting average of .219 this season, led by Carlos Santana with an average of .302.

The White Sox are 9-7 against AL The Chicago offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .328. The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Brad Hand secured his second victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Jace Fry registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 10 extra base hits and is batting .302. Francisco Lindor is 11-for-37 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with nine home runs and is batting .279. James McCann is 11-for-27 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: day-to-day (back), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.