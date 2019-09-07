Chicago Cubs (76-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-68, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.25 ERA) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 4.14 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Milwaukee and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Brewers are 35-30 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 217 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 43, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 31-27 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.06, Yu Darvish paces the staff with a mark of 4.25. The Cubs won the last meeting 10-5. Jose Quintana secured his 13th victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Matt Albers took his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 43 home runs and is slugging .665. Yasmani Grandal is 5-for-33 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 86 RBIs and is batting .293. Schwarber is 14-for-31 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.