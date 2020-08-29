The White Sox are 13-7 against AL Central teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .337.
The Royals are 8-13 in division matchups. Kansas City has a collective .247 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .305.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and is slugging .667.
Merrifield leads the Royals with 39 hits and has 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
