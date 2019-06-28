Chicago Cubs (44-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-42, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willson Contreras is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati.

The Reds are 13-19 against NL Central opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.66 ERA.

The Cubs are 13-11 in division matchups. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.96, Yu Darvish paces the staff with a mark of 4.98. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Dietrich leads the Reds with 18 home runs and is batting .222. Yasiel Puig is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 42 extra base hits and has 52 RBIs. Contreras is 10-for-25 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Tucker Barnhart: day-to-day (side).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.