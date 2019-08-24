Texas Rangers (63-67, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-69, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-0, 6.60 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (9-9, 4.47 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Sanchez puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The White Sox are 32-31 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .359.

The Rangers are 25-40 on the road. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .367. The White Sox won the last meeting 8-3. Dylan Cease recorded his third victory and Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Lance Lynn took his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .496. James McCann is 10-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and is batting .301. Hunter Pence is 10-for-24 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (hip).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

