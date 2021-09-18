Manager suspensions are served immediately, and La Russa sat out Chicago’s game at Texas on Saturday. Bench coach Miguel Cairo ran the dugout in La Russa’s absence.
Wright was ejected after hitting Ohtani with a fastball with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday at Anaheim during the Angels’ 9-3 win. La Russa then was ejected for the third time this season.
Two days earlier, Chicago’s Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert and José Abreu were hit by pitches when the White Sox beat the Angels in the opener of the three-game series.
