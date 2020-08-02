BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (knee soreness).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.