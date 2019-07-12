Tampa Bay Rays (52-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-62, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (7-4, 3.15 ERA, .98 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (4-10, 4.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Orioles are 13-26 against the rest of their division. Baltimore’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Renato Nunez leads them with 20 homers.

The Rays are 19-17 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .379.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 95 hits and has 40 RBIs. Chance Sisco is 9-for-27 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Pham leads the Rays with 30 extra base hits and has 39 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 8-for-30 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.