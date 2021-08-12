“It’s given us a real identity. When you think of Dyersville, it’s “Field of Dreams,” and all the publicity we’ve been getting lately has just been tremendous for the town and the area,” said Jude Milbert, one of the Ghost Players who developed a Globetrotters-style troupe after their involvement in the film by putting on youth clinics, doing comedy routines and traveling around the world as ambassadors of the game. They’re all former college or semipro players who live in northeast Iowa.