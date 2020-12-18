He was 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA last season with the Doosan Bears in South Korea, striking out 132 and walking 30 in 21 starts. He had a 1.91 ERA over 28 1/3 innings in the postseason as a starter and reliever. Flexen was 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in 11 starts and 16 relief appearances with the New York Mets from 2017-19. He was 43-31 with a 3.61 in eight minor league seasons with the Mets.
“We believe Chris is a terrific addition to our pitching staff,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “His maturation as a pitcher and impressive on-field performance in 2020 were both significant. At age 26, he’s a natural fit as we continue to grow our young core.”
Seattle opened a roster spot by designating infielder/outfielder Tim Lopes for assignment.
