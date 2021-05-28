Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara underwent surgery Thursday to remove an aneurysm in his right arm. The surgery was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and removed the aneurysm and repaired the artery. The Rangers said Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim. ... RHP Hunter Wood returned to his home in Arkansas for the birth of his fourth child and will be further evaluated on his return.