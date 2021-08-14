The Orioles dropped their 10th straight game.
Rafael Devers got Boston off to a fast start with a three-run homer in the first against Jorge López (3-13). J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and Bobby Dalbec added a solo shot during a seven-run fifth inning — right after Sale left to a loud ovation.
Dalbec hit his second solo homer an inning later, and Hunter Renfroe connected in the eighth.
Sale last pitched in the majors when he started on Aug. 13, 2019. The seven-time All-Star had surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020 — and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
BRAVES 12, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game for Atlanta, and Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs.
Albies’ 22nd homer — a two-run shot off Patrick Corbin (6-12) in the fifth inning — landed in the Washington bullpen in left-center field.
Atlanta won for the ninth time in 11 games. It is tied with Philadelphia for the top spot in the NL East.
Braves left-hander Max Fried (10-7) allowed one earned run in six innings.
The rebuilding Nationals have lost 11 of 12 and are 10-29 since July 1.
PHILLIES 6, REDS 1
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning.
Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Héctor Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth.
Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Torreyes homered for the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta for the NL East lead. It was just the Phillies’ second win in the last five since an eight-game winning streak vaulted them into first place.
Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (6-12) permitted three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
TIGERS 6, INDIANS 4
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera is still looking for his 500th career homer, but his leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning.
Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked. The last two results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.
Eric Haase’s bloop two-run single against Bryan Shaw (5-6) put the Tigers ahead to stay in the eighth.
Michael Fulmer (5-4) got three outs for the win. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 15th save.
MARLINS 5, CUBS 4
MIAMI — Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, sending the Marlins to the victory.
Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro (4-4) got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara. It’s the second double-digit losing streak for the Cubs after they dropped 11 in a row between June 25 and July 6.
Codi Heuer (4-2) got the loss, allowing two unearned runs.
PIRATES 14, BREWERS 4, GAME 1
BREWERS 6, PIRATES 0, GAME 2
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, leading Milwaukee to a split of a day-night doubleheader.
In the first game, Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles, and the Pirates snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Ashby allowed three hits in four innings in the nightcap. Brad Boxberger (5-3), Devin Williams and Hunter Strickland worked one inning each to finish the seven-inning game.
Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games and leads the NL Central by eight games over Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (3-10) allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.
In the opener, Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth. He also scored four times.
Chasen Shreve (1-0) got the win. Milwaukee’s Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs in 3 1/3 innings.
