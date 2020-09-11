BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.
The Cardinals are 12-10 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for third in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a mark of .459.
The Reds are 13-17 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.13. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 1.74 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with five home runs and is batting .192.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 RBIs and is batting .232.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
