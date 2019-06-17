Houston Astros (48-24, first in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-38, fifth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (6-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (6-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Houston to begin a three game series.

The Reds are 16-17 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.63. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.31 ERA.

The Astros are 21-13 in road games. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .401. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .254. Yasiel Puig has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bregman leads the Astros with 19 home runs home runs and is slugging .538. Robinson Chirinos is 7-for-29 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Astros: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (face), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: day-to-day (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

