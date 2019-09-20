New York Mets (79-73, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-81, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.61 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (15-6, 3.22 ERA)

LINE: Mets -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road to begin a three game series against Cincinnati.

The Reds are 40-35 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.17, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.75.

The Mets are 36-42 in road games. New York has hit 225 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 49, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 48 home runs and is batting .272. Josh VanMeter is 3-for-25 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Alonso leads the Mets with 113 RBIs and is batting .266. Jeff McNeil is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.