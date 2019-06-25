Cincinnati Reds (36-40, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-40, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to Angel Stadium of Anaheim to play the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are 19-18 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .451.

The Reds are 17-23 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.65, Tyler Mahle paces the staff with a mark of 4.29. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 80 hits and is batting .311. David Fletcher is 9-for-41 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jose Iglesias leads the Reds with 70 hits and has 30 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 15-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (left hand metacarpal strain).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.