Cincinnati Reds (12-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (15-14, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will play at Citi Field on Wednesday.

The Mets are 6-7 in home games. New York ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Jeff McNeil leads the team with an average of .368.

The Reds are 5-11 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .303. The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Drew Gagnon notched his first victory and Todd Frazier went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Raisel Iglesias registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is batting .304. Robinson Cano is 13-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 23 hits and is batting .253. Yasiel Puig is 9-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (hand).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

