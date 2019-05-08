Cincinnati Reds (15-21, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-21, fifth in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (0-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cincinnati will meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 11-8 on their home turf. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with an OBP of .384.

The Reds are 6-13 in road games. Cincinnati has hit 54 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 10, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 41 hits and is batting .295. Josh Phegley is 7-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jose Iglesias leads the Reds with 30 hits and is batting .309. Jesse Winker is 10-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .221 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

