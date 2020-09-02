The Reds are 9-13 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 55 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Jesse Winker leads them with 10, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.
The Cardinals are 9-7 in division matchups. St. Louis has hit 23 home runs this season, last in the National League. Dexter Fowler leads the club with four while slugging .485.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 24 RBIs and is batting .250.
Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 10 extra base hits and 11 RBIs.
INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.