The Reds are 5-9 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati has hit 42 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.
Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .588.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
Reds: Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
