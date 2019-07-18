St. Louis Cardinals (48-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (8-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will host St. Louis in a matchup of division rivals.

The Reds are 19-23 against NL Central opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.89, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.49.

The Cardinals are 17-18 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.05, Jack Flaherty paces the staff with a mark of 4.41.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yasiel Puig leads the Reds with 58 RBIs and is batting .259. Jose Peraza is 9-for-19 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 88 hits and has 43 RBIs. Tyler O’Neill is 14-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (head), Curt Casali: day-to-day (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

___

