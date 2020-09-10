The Cubs are 18-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Ian Happ leads the team with 24 total runs batted in.
The Reds are 13-16 in division matchups. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.13, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 4.15.
TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .622.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .536.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
