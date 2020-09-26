The Indians are 17-11 in home games. Cleveland’s lineup has 57 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 17 homers.
The Pirates have gone 5-21 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .280, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .332.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Indians with 64 hits and is batting .282.
Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 46 hits and is batting .231.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.