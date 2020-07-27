BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Indians on Monday.
The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 223 home runs as a team.
The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.
INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).
White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).
