BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.24.
The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.22.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
