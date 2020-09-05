The Indians are 9-8 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 14.4.
The Brewers are 10-9 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .378 this season. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 45 hits and is batting .331.
Yelich leads the Brewers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .198.
INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Ryan Braun: (back), Manny Pina: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.