The Indians are 16-12 against AL Central teams. Cleveland’s lineup has 43 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with nine homers.
The Royals have gone 12-21 against division opponents. Kansas City is slugging .395 as a unit. Maikel Franco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .455.
TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .462.
Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 47 hits and has 26 RBIs.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
