Orioles general manager Mike Elias declined to comment on the contract status of Hyde, but said his performance will not be judged by wins and losses. “I hired Brandon -- hand-picked him for this job -- and he is a partner with us in this multi-year process,” Elias said. Hyde is 101-188 in three seasons with Baltimore. “We knew this was going to take some time, and it’s going to take some time,” Hyde said.