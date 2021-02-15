Last week, the Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with Greg Bird as they try to shore up first base. Josh Fuentes and Ryan McMahon could be options at first or at third after the blockbuster trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Colorado’s pitchers, catchers and injured players are scheduled to start reporting to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, with the other players beginning to report on Feb. 23.
