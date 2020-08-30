The Diamondbacks are 9-16 against NL West teams. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .391.
The Giants are 10-12 in division matchups. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Donovan Solano leads the team with a mark of .336.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is batting .218.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is batting .287.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.