Los Angeles Dodgers (55-26, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-41, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-3, 6.48 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:The Diamondbacks are 13-25 against NL West opponents. Arizona has slugged .450, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Dodgers are 24-9 in division games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .429. The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Julio Urias recorded his fourth victory and Chris Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Robbie Ray took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 41 extra base hits and is batting .314. Christian Walker is 14-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 62 RBIs and is batting .353. Taylor is 14-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .283 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.