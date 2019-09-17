Detroit Tigers (45-104, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (87-63, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD Indians: Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.42 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit are set to begin a three-game series.

The Indians are 44-26 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.75. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Tigers have gone 20-43 against division opponents. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 70 extra base hits and is batting .292. Oscar Mercado is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 38 extra base hits and is batting .247. Christin Stewart is 11-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 4-6, .270 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

