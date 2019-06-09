New York Yankees (39-24, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (33-31, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland can secure a series sweep over New York with a win.

The Indians are 19-15 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .389.

The Yankees are 18-12 in road games. New York has hit 101 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads them with 19, averaging one every 8.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 12 home runs and has 39 RBIs. Perez is 6-for-20 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Sanchez leads the Yankees with 19 home runs and is batting .260. DJ LeMahieu has 15 hits and is batting .318 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

