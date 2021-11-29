Those renovations won’t begin until after the 2022 season at the earliest.
The team, which recently changed its name from the Indians to Guardians, had argued the ballpark, which opened as Jacobs Field in 1994, was in need of major repairs.
Under the agreement, which was reached in August, the franchise will pay $10.2 million over the length of the lease on stadium repairs and upgrades. The city and county will pitch in $8 million per year and the state will provide $2 million in aid annually.
Following the Council’s vote, the Guardians released a statement praising what it considers a “wise investment that maintains Cleveland’s reputation as a Major League community.”
