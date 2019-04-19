Atlanta Braves (9-9, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (11-7, first in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Indians: Corey Kluber (1-2, 6.16 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 5-1 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .319, last in the league. Carlos Santana leads the team with a .537 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Braves are 2-3 on the road. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .355 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .439. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with seven extra base hits and is batting .258. Jake Bauers is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .317. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Santana: day-to-day (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: 10-day IL (ankle/calf).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.