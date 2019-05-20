Oakland Athletics (22-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (25-20, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (4-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 14-8 in home games. Cleveland is averaging 3.6 RBIs per game this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with 27 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 8-15 on the road. Oakland is slugging .410 as a unit. Matt Chapman leads the team with a slugging percentage of .509. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with seven home runs and is batting .287. Jordan Luplow is 9-for-32 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 29 RBIs and is batting .250. Jurickson Profar is 7-for-36 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.