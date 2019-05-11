Cleveland Indians (20-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (18-22, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Athletics: Aaron Brooks (4-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Saturday.

The Athletics are 13-9 on their home turf. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .315 is third in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the club with an OBP of .380.

The Indians are 9-10 on the road. Cleveland is hitting a collective .220 this season, led by Carlos Santana with an average of .289. The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Joakim Soria recorded his first victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Brad Hand took his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 extra base hits and is batting .279. Josh Phegley is 9-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Santana leads the Indians with 10 extra base hits and is batting .289. Roberto Perez is 5-for-17 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

