Cleveland Indians (39-34, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (39-35, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (6-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (6-4, 2.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Rangers are 25-14 on their home turf. Texas is slugging .444 as a unit. Willie Calhoun leads the club with a .629 slugging percentage.

The Indians are 19-17 in road games. The Cleveland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.94, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.92. The Indians won the last meeting 10-4. Oliver Perez earned his second victory and Jason Kipnis went 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cleveland. Joe Palumbo took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 32 extra base hits and is batting .285. Danny Santana has 12 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 43 RBIs and is batting .288. Roberto Perez is 9-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

