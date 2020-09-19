The Tigers are 10-22 against AL Central teams. Detroit is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with 28 total runs batted in.
The Indians are 18-16 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has slugged .366 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .545.
TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario is second on the Tigers with seven home runs and is batting .318.
Ramirez leads the Indians with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Austin Romine: (wrist).
Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
