Cleveland Indians (20-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-22, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics are 14-9 in home games. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .314 is eighth in the MLB. Marcus Semien leads the lineup with an OBP of .372.

The Indians are 9-11 on the road. Cleveland’s lineup has 34 home runs this season, Leonys Martin leads the club with six homers. The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Treinen secured his second victory and Nick Hundley went 1-for-3 with a triple for Oakland. A.J. Cole registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Athletics with 44 hits and has 18 RBIs. Matt Chapman is 11-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 37 hits and has 19 RBIs. Roberto Perez is 4-for-17 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Indians: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: day-to-day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

