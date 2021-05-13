Plesac, the nephew of longtime big league pitcher Dan Plesac, was 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA entering Thursday.
Cleveland has the longest no-hitter drought in the majors — its last one was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.
There have been four no-hitters already this season, and Seattle and Cleveland have been involved in three of them.
The Mariners were no-hit by Baltimore’s John Means in their last home game on May 5. They’ve gotten 15 innings without a hit at home.
The Indians have been no-hit twice — by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón on April 14 and by Cincinnati lefty Wade Miley a week ago.
Cleveland leads 4-0.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports