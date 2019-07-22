Cleveland Indians (57-41, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-63, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (3-2, 3.57 ERA) Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Santana and the Indians will take on Toronto at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 18-30 on their home turf. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .234 batting average. Eric Sogard leads the team with an average of .305.

The Indians have gone 25-20 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.91. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.69 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 37 extra base hits and is batting .277. Teoscar Hernandez is 8-for-26 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 21 home runs and has 54 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Indians: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

