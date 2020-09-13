The Padres are 18-13 against teams from the NL West. The San Diego offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the team with an average of .315.
The Giants have gone 15-15 against division opponents. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .333 is eighth in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .409.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is batting .303.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with nine home runs and has 31 RBIs.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (ankle), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
